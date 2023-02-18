Show Your Support: Like all the content at Phoronix? Consider joining Phoronix Premium this Valentine's week ♥ for a discounted rate while enjoying ad-free articles, multi-page articles on a single page, access to the site's dark mode, and other benefits while helping this site continue operations. ♥
Tiny Patch Gets AMD Per-Core Energy Monitoring For Linux's Perf
AMD's Linux perf integration around the power reporting for their processors has mistakenly left out per-core energy monitoring support. With just reworking two lines of code, that power consumption information on a per-core basis will now be exposed to perf.
As with the other CPU power reporting, for security reasons it's limited to root/superviser mode perf execution.
This patch gets the per-core RAPL reporting working under perf with modern AMD Ryzen/EPYC processors.