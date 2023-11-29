Linux Mint's Cinnamon 6.0 Brings Initial -- Still Experimental -- Wayland Session

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 29 November 2023 at 04:05 PM EST.
DESKTOP
The Linux Mint crew led by Clement Lefebvre released Cinnamon 6.0 today as the latest version of their customized desktop stack.

As noted recently, Linux Mint has begun working on Wayland support for Cinnamon but they don't anticipate it being entirely ready until 2026. With today's Cinnamon 6.0 release there is the initial Wayland session files and their other early Wayland fruits but it's still very much a work in progress.

Cinnamon Desktop


Cinnamon 6.0 also adds a color picker for its screenshot service, XDG protal configuration, and a variety of other changes as outlined in the 6.0 change-log.
