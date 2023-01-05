Google Moves Forward With HugeTLB HGM For The Linux Kernel

Sent out last year as "request for comments" were two rounds of patches by Google engineer James Houghton for introducing the concept of HugeTLB High Granularity Mapping (HGM) to the Linux kernel. In kicking off the new year, the set of 46 patches in their post-RFC state have been mailed out for review.

HugeTLB HGM is about allowing HugeTLB pages to be mapped at high granulairty in a manner similar to transparent hugepages (THPs) being PTE-mapped. Google's motivation around HugeTLB HGM for pages at the kernel's PAGE_SIZE has useful implications for VM live migration and memory failure handling.

Some of the key benefits details from the HugeTLB HGM patch series:
Being able to unpause a vCPU 100x quicker is helpful for guest stability, and being able to use 1G pages at all can significant improve steady-state guest performance.

After fully copying a hugepage over the network, we will want to collapse the mapping down to what it would normally be (e.g., one PUD for a 1G page). Rather than having the kernel do this automatically, we leave it up to userspace to tell us to collapse a range (via MADV_COLLAPSE).

- Memory Failure
When a memory error is found within a HugeTLB page, it would be ideal if we could unmap only the PAGE_SIZE section that contained the error. This is what THPs are able to do. Using high-granularity mapping, we could do this, but this isn't tackled in this patch series.

The initial user of the proposed user-space API for this kernel addition is high-granularity userfaultfd post-copy for HugeTLB handling.

Initially this HugeTLB High Granularity Mapping support is x86_64 only but there are plans for AArch64 and potentially other CPU architectures too. More details on the HugeTLB HGM support via today's patch series.
