Experimental Patches Allow Much Faster AArch64 & RISC-V Kexec Kernel Reboots

For those making use of Kexec reboots for booting to a new kernel without fully bringing down the system to reduce the server downtime from POST'ing and other hardware initialization tasks, Kexec reboots may soon be much faster on 64-bit Arm and RISC-V systems.Currently carrying out a Kexec reboot on RISC-V and 64-bit Arm can be rather slow for high core count systems since the code path taken on those architectures ends up tearing down the CPUs serially.Patches sent out today clean-up the code taken on those architectures for bringing CPU cores down and allow for parallelism. With these patches and an 80-core Arm server, a Kexec reboot can go from taking around 15 seconds to now just around one second.



