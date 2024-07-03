Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
As kernel error messages can be quite lengthy especially if including a stack trace and at times not even fitting the contents within the screen, patches posted today allow for condensing kernel error messages into QR codes. This can make it easy to capture the error message easily with a smartphone for later analysis or easily attaching to a bug report, etc.
This isn't the first time using QR codes for kernel error messages has been talked about... Ten years ago I wrote about kernel developers looking at QR codes for error messages. Windows and other operating systems have also explored using QR codes within their error messages.
Jocelyn Falempe of Red Hat today posted the set of four patches for implementing a "qr_code" panic screen. Making this all the more interesting is the DRM Panic QR code handler being written within the Rust programming language. Jocelyn commented on the reasoning behind writing this QR code generator in Rust, "There is no particular reason to do it in rust, I just wanted to learn rust, and see if it can work in the kernel."
Here are some examples from Jocelyn Falempe of the QR code DRM Panic support in action:
The code is now under review on the mailing list for those interested.