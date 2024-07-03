Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 July 2024 at 02:05 PM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.10 introduces DRM Panic for providing a new panic screen in case of kernel errors and situations where the VT support may be disabled. This new kernel functionality is akin to Windows' Blue Screen of Death or thanks to open-source can be adapted to take on other forms such as a black screen of death and conveying monochrome logos rather than ASCII art. New patches provide for the ability to show QR codes of error messages within the DRM Panic screens.

As kernel error messages can be quite lengthy especially if including a stack trace and at times not even fitting the contents within the screen, patches posted today allow for condensing kernel error messages into QR codes. This can make it easy to capture the error message easily with a smartphone for later analysis or easily attaching to a bug report, etc.

This isn't the first time using QR codes for kernel error messages has been talked about... Ten years ago I wrote about kernel developers looking at QR codes for error messages. Windows and other operating systems have also explored using QR codes within their error messages.

Jocelyn Falempe of Red Hat today posted the set of four patches for implementing a "qr_code" panic screen. Making this all the more interesting is the DRM Panic QR code handler being written within the Rust programming language. Jocelyn commented on the reasoning behind writing this QR code generator in Rust, "There is no particular reason to do it in rust, I just wanted to learn rust, and see if it can work in the kernel."

Here are some examples from Jocelyn Falempe of the QR code DRM Panic support in action:

DRM Panic QR error example 1


DRM Panic QR error example 2


The code is now under review on the mailing list for those interested.
8 Comments
Related News
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Linux 6.10-rc6 Arrives As A "Fairly Calm" Release
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
Linux 6.10-rc5 Released With This Kernel Cycle Looking Good So Far
Red Hat Proposes Queue PerCPU Work "QPW" For Better Handling Per-CPU Work On RT Linux
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
DRM Panic "Screen of Death" To Gain Monochrome Logo Support In Linux 6.11
NVIDIA 555.58 Stable Linux Driver Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Default
GNOME 47 Can Now Be Built With X11 Support Disabled
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July