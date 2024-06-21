Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics

With some Linux users not liking the recently showcased new Linux "Blue Screen of Death" for kernel panics, Red Hat engineer Javier Martinez Canillas who has been one of those involved in the new DRM Panic infrastructure showed that it can also be a "black screen of death" if so desired.

Given complaints about being too like Microsoft Windows following his recent Linux "Blue Screen of Death" showcase with the new DRM panic code in Linux 6.10+ and supported by select Direct Rendering Manager display drivers, Javier showed that a black screen of death is possible if so desired... After all, it's all open-source and thus can customize to your heart's content.

Javier posted his new black screen of death Linux example on Mastodon. Making it all the more interesting is demonstrating this DRM panic example using a small SSD1306 display:

Javier shows a black BSOD


There you have it for those that may otherwise experience bad memories of Windows' BSODs.
