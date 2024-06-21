Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
Given complaints about being too like Microsoft Windows following his recent Linux "Blue Screen of Death" showcase with the new DRM panic code in Linux 6.10+ and supported by select Direct Rendering Manager display drivers, Javier showed that a black screen of death is possible if so desired... After all, it's all open-source and thus can customize to your heart's content.
Javier posted his new black screen of death Linux example on Mastodon. Making it all the more interesting is demonstrating this DRM panic example using a small SSD1306 display:
There you have it for those that may otherwise experience bad memories of Windows' BSODs.