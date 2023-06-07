Linux Patches Posted That Would Allow Boot-Time Disabling Of x86 32-bit Processes

SUSE engineer Nikolay Borisov sent out a set of patches today for "ia32_disabled" that would allow disabling of support for x86 32-bit processes from running on x86_64 Linux systems. As a first step this would be a boot-time option when "ia32_disabled" is set.

SUSE is interested in the ability for disabling the IA32 compatibility layer and the proposed patches would allow disabling the 32-bit system calls on 64-bit kernels as well as disabling 32-bit processes.

ia32_disabled


They acknowledge though that 32-bit legacy software is still in use so for now it's being made a boot-time option via the "ia32_disabled" kernel option while eventually may be offered as a Kconfig build-time switch if wanting to disable 32-bit syscall and process support entirely.

The patch comments elaborate with:
"Distributions would like to reduce their attack surface as much as possible but at the same time they have to cater to a wide variety of legacy software. One such avenue where distros have to strike a balance is the support for 32bit syscalls on a 64bit kernel. Ideally we'd have the ability to disable the the compat support at boot time. This would allow the decision whether it should be disabled/enabled can be delegated to system administrators.
...
In addition to disabling 32bit syscall interface let's also disable the ability to run 32bit processes altogether. This is achieved by setting the GDT_ENTRY_DEFAULT_USER32_CS descriptor to not present which would cause 32 bit processes to trap with a #NP exception. Furthermore, forbid loading compat processes as well."

The patch series for now is under review on the LKML. It will be interesting to see how this work evolves and how much other vendor interest there is in optional disabling of 32-bit process support.
