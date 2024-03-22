LoongArch Enables More Kernel Functionality With Linux 6.9

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 March 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Loongson continues enabling more kernel functionality for their LoongArch processor port for the upstream Linux kernel. With Linux 6.9 they sent out today a set of patches enabling more features for this Chinese CPU architecture.

For Linux 6.9 the LoongArch architecture code now allows for objtool support to carry out different validations and transformations on object files during the kernel build process. The new LoongArch code also enables ORC stack unwinder support, kernel live-patching support for applying security/bug fixes to the running kernel without rebooting, and enables more kernel configuration features.

Loongson graphic


Overall it's a nice incremental update for LoongArch this round in continuing to iron out more of the kernel features for this Chinese CPU architecture derived from MIPS64 and inspired in part by RISC-V. Current generation LoongArch processors though remain much slower than the likes of AMD, Intel, and Arm designs.
1, Add objtool support for LoongArch;
2, Add ORC stack unwinder support for LoongArch;
3, Add kernel livepatching support for LoongArch;
4, Select ARCH_HAS_CURRENT_STACK_POINTER in Kconfig;
5, Select HAVE_ARCH_USERFAULTFD_MINOR in Kconfig;
6, Some bug fixes and other small changes.

The full list of LoongArch updates for Linux 6.9 can be found via this pull request. The Linux 6.9 merge window is wrapping up this weekend with the Linux 6.9-rc1 release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.9 To Allow Larger Frame-Buffer Console Font Size For Today's 4K Displays
Linux 6.9 Lowering The Overhead Of CR3 Writes
Linux 6.9 Has A Big Rework To CPU Timers - Some Power/Performance Benefits
Linux 6.8.1 & Other Stable Kernels Released With Intel RFDS Mitigation
Linux 6.9 VFIO Updates Bring A New Driver For NVIDIA's Grace-Hopper Superchip
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Linux 6.9 Makes A Change To Satisfy Microsoft For EFI x86 Shim Loader Signing
Many Laptop Improvements In Linux 6.9, Much Faster HP Performance At Higher TDP
Linus Torvalds Isn't Happy With Some Of The Bcachefs Code For Linux 6.9
Linux 6.9 Change Allows Old Macs Using Firewire To Enjoy Virtualization Support
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API