Linux 6.8-rc6 Released: This Kernel May Need An Extra Week For Testing

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 February 2024 at 07:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The Linux 6.8 kernel continues coming together well and the v6.8-rc6 milestone is now available for testing. If all goes well Linux 6.8 will debut as stable in two weeks but with how things are currently pacing could end up being three weeks.

Notable with this week's release candidate is Nouveau support for optionally enabling GSP usage by default for RTX 20 (Turing) series and newer NVIDIA GPUs when the necessary GSP firmware is present on the system. This can be used for Linux distributions to optionally allow NVIDIA GPU System Processor use by default moving forward.

On the Nouveau side for Linux 6.8-rc6 is also new ioctls now used by the Mesa NVK Vulkan driver for ReBAR support.

Merged today for Linux 6.8 was delaying VERW clearing on return to user-space for better dealing with side channel vulnerability protections such as for Intel MDS. This week also saw a fix land for addressing suspend/resume on the Framework 13 AMD laptop. There are also some Bcachefs fixes too.

Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.8-rc6 announcement:
"Last week I said that I was hoping things would calm down a bit. Technically things did calm down a bit, and rc6 is smaller than rc5 was. But not by a huge amount, and honestly, while there's nothing really alarming here, there's more here than I would really like at this point in the release.

So this may end up being one of those releases that get an rc8. We'll see. The fact that we have a bit more commits than I would really wish for might not be a huge issue when a noticeable portion of said commits end up being about self-tests etc.

So right now I'm still on the fence about things. Most of the stuff here is really just fairly trivial driver updates (and those self-test ones), but we do have regressions being tracked still, so..."

So we'll see how things are looking if Linux 6.8 will be ready for release after next week's 6.8-rc7 and in turn debuting as stable on 10 March otherwise if the extra release candidate is needed could end up debuting on 6.8-rc8. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS among other upcoming Linux distro releases are hoping to use Linux 6.8.

Linux 6.8-rc6 Git tag


See our Linux 6.8 feature overview for a look at all the new hardware support, performance optimizations, and other new kernel features being rolled out with Linux 6.8 due for release in March.
Add A Comment
Related News
Nouveau Driver Squeezes In Some Last Minute Minor Additions For Linux 6.8
Rosebush Proposed As A New Data Structure For The Linux Kernel
IBM Begins Work On Power11 Enablement For Upcoming Linux 6.9
Third Version Of Linux Atomic Console Support Posted
Linux 6.8-rc5 Released With Documented Process For CVE Security Vulnerabilities
LZ4 Compression For Hibernation Images Queued For Linux 6.9: Faster Restore Times
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Moving To NVK + Zink For OpenGL On Newer GPUs
Linux Developers To Meet Again To Work On HDR, Color Management & VRR
Windows NT Synchronization Primitive Driver Updated For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.9 Adding AMD MI300 Row Retirement Support For Problematic HBM Memory