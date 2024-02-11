Linux 6.8-rc4 Released With Bcachefs & NTFS3 File-System Fixes, Transmeta Crusoe Fix
As more exciting than the Super Bowl (at least for some of us) is the new Linux 6.8-rc4 kernel available for testing.
One month into the Linux 6.8 cycle, Linux 6.8-rc4 is fairly settled down. Linux 6.8-rc4 did pull in two serious Bcachefs fixes, a few NTFS3 driver fixes for that modern NTFS file-system implementation in not seeing any new activity in some weeks, and also a fix for booting with the Transmeta Crusoe when using a x86 Crusoe-configured kernel.
Linus wrote in the 6.8-rc4 announcement:
"Commit counts and contents look normal for this phase of the release, nothing here really stands out.
Sure, we've got a ntfs3 fix dump, which shows up a bit in the stats, but the bulk is all the usual suspects: drivers (particularly gpu and networking) and core networking.
The rest is the usual random collection of fixes all over: other drivers, some architecture fixes (mainly x86 and RISC-V), and some core vm and tracing noise. And selftests."
While previously Linus has codenamed the Linux kernel the "Superb Owl" on Super Bowl Sunday, this year it remains the same stale codename of "Hurr durr I'ma ninja sloth". That's been the same codename now for one and a half years since Linux 6.0 with Torvalds seemingly over his quirky codename fun.
