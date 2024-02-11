Linux 6.8-rc4 Released With Bcachefs & NTFS3 File-System Fixes, Transmeta Crusoe Fix

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 February 2024 at 03:48 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
As more exciting than the Super Bowl (at least for some of us) is the new Linux 6.8-rc4 kernel available for testing.

One month into the Linux 6.8 cycle, Linux 6.8-rc4 is fairly settled down. Linux 6.8-rc4 did pull in two serious Bcachefs fixes, a few NTFS3 driver fixes for that modern NTFS file-system implementation in not seeing any new activity in some weeks, and also a fix for booting with the Transmeta Crusoe when using a x86 Crusoe-configured kernel.

Linux 6.8-rc4 Git tag


Linus wrote in the 6.8-rc4 announcement:
"Commit counts and contents look normal for this phase of the release, nothing here really stands out.

Sure, we've got a ntfs3 fix dump, which shows up a bit in the stats, but the bulk is all the usual suspects: drivers (particularly gpu and networking) and core networking.

The rest is the usual random collection of fixes all over: other drivers, some architecture fixes (mainly x86 and RISC-V), and some core vm and tracing noise. And selftests."

While previously Linus has codenamed the Linux kernel the "Superb Owl" on Super Bowl Sunday, this year it remains the same stale codename of "Hurr durr I'ma ninja sloth". That's been the same codename now for one and a half years since Linux 6.0 with Torvalds seemingly over his quirky codename fun.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux Patch Pending To Fix Support For The Transmeta Crusoe CPU
Linux 6.8-rc3 Released - Slightly Larger But Not Too Worrying
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Fast Kernel Headers Work Restarted For Linux To Ultimately Speed Up Build Times
Linux 6.8-rc2 Released & Is Now More Stable
Real-Time Patches Updated Against The Linux 6.8 Kernel
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
Microsoft Confirms Bringing Sudo For Windows, Is Open-Source Too
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Leaning Toward Low-Latency Kernel Optimizations By Default
Xfce 4.20 Aiming For Usable Wayland Support While Maintaining X11 Compatibility
Cyberus Develops Open-Source KVM Backend For VirtualBox
The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming
LLVM/Clang Can Work Fine As A GCC Replacement For Linux Distributions