Linux 6.8 Perf Tools Add Support For AMD Zen 4 Memory Controller Events

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 January 2024 at 06:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
The tooling changes around the perf subsystem have been submitted for the Linux 6.8 kernel merge window and provide some new hardware features and other new perf profiling capabilities.

The perf tool changes with Linux 6.8 allow associating samples that identify loads and stores with particular data structures, initialization speed-ups for the perf tools, various bug fixes, and updated Intel platform support. The Intel support includes adding support for UPI bandwidth metrics on Skylake-X / Cascade Lake / Ice Lake / Sapphire Rapids processors as well as updating the perf events for Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids. Plus some Alder Lake and Rocket Lake metric fixes too.

AMD EPYC Zen 4 with DDR5 memory


On the AMD side the perf tool changes include now supporting AMD Zen 4 memory controller events. The AMD Zen 4 unified memory controller (UMC) events are now supported for these Ryzen 7000 and EPYC 8004/9004 series processors. There are AMD Zen 4 UMC events for the number of memory clock cycles, number of CAS commands sent / read, number of clocks used by the data bus, memory controller data bus utilization, and other common memory events.

The full list of perf tool feature changes on their way to the Linux 6.8 kernel can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 Thelio Ramps Up AI & Creator Performance With New AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs
Linux 6.8 Picks Up AMD CPU Optimization To Avoid Unnecessarily Serializing MSR Accesses
Linux 6.8 To Add Support For The AMD MicroBlaze V Soft-Core RISC-V Processor
Linux Could Experience Unexpected System Reboots When Pairing AMD Ryzen With Firewire
New Linux Patch Officially Confirms AMD Family 26 As Being Zen 5 CPUs
AMD Announces Automotive-Grade Ryzen Embedded V2000A Series
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Discontinuing Its Source ISOs
AMD Proposes An FPGA Subsystem User-Space Interface For Linux
Linux 6.8 Network Optimizations Can Boost TCP Performance For Many Concurrent Connections By ~40%
GNOME Merges RDP Graphical Remote Login Support
Canonical To Work On Improving Snap Support Across Linux Distributions
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Improvement Scores Huge Ray-Tracing Wins
Red Hat Evaluating x86-64-v3 Requirement For RHEL 10
Linux Mint 21.3 EDGE Moving To Linux 6.5 Due To Hardware Issues