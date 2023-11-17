Raspberry Pi 5 Kernel Graphics Driver Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 6.8

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 November 2023 at 08:33 AM EST. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
An initial set of drm-misc-next changes has been sent out today to DRM-Next of the very first feature patches to begin queuing until the Linux 6.8 merge window opens up around the start of the new year.

Today's first drm-misc-next pull request toward Linux 6.8 includes a new CLOSE_FB ioctl for the core DRM user-space API. This new ioctl is for closing a frame-buffer without disabling planes or CRTCs. There is already wlroots patches pending for this in user-space. The intent with CLOSE_FB is for allowing the seamless transition between two DRM masters.

The other big change with this pull request is the V3D DRM driver adding support for the Broadcom BCM2712. This is what's needed for getting the Raspberry Pi 5 kernel graphics/display driver going in the open-source V3D Direct Rendering Manager driver.

Raspberry Pi 5


In user-space Mesa 23.3 adds Raspberry Pi 5 support for the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers but depends upon this DRM kernel support to be merged for Linux 6.8. For now the likes of Raspberry Pi OS are carrying their own patched kernel. The Raspberry Pi V3D driver also adds GPUTop support in this pull as well as FDINFO support.

Also notable with this initial set of feature patches is the Intel IVPU driver updating its driver for the NPU on Meteor Lake and later. The new changes there are better power management, MMU PT optimizations, firmware handling improvements, support for uncached buffers, and other new features.

More information on this first of several drm-misc-next updates for what will be ultimately included in Linux 6.8 can be found via this pull request.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel
Patches Posted For Removing The SLAB Allocator From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.7-rc1 Released With NVIDIA GSP & Bcachefs While Itanium IA-64 Retired
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
Linux 6.7 Overhauls x86 CPU Microcode Loading
Linux 6.7 MM Brings Performance Optimizations, Better Handling For Unaccepted Memory
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
KDE Plasma 6.0 Is Enabling Wayland By Default, Initial Support For HDR-Capable Games
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
The Linux 6.7 Merge Window Is Massive With Many New Features
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
OpenZFS Lands Exciting RAIDZ Expansion Feature
Rust-Written GUI Toolkit Slint 1.3 Brings Initial Android Port, Native Styles On Windows