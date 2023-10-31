Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
/proc/cpuinfo Will No Longer Show AMD SVM When It's Been Disabled By The BIOS
On Intel systems when virtualization is enabled it can be easily checked via the CPU feature flags in /proc/cpuinfo. It's that way to for AMD SVM, but that when virtualization is disabled in the system BIOS, it's still shown the "svm" feature flag in the output. So for those looking at /proc/cpuinfo to determine the SVM state it hasn't necessarily been accurate -- same goes for programs/scripts checking on /proc/cpuinfo flags. But beginning with Linux 6.7, that has been fixed up.
Moving forward the SVM feature flag will be properly cleared when SVM virtualization is disabled from the system BIOS. The same goes as well for the Zen-based Hygon systems. It's a small but useful change/fix for being able to easily and more readily determine if AMD SVM is actually ready for use.
That was the main change of the x86/cpu pull request that was pulled overnight to mainline.