/proc/cpuinfo Will No Longer Show AMD SVM When It's Been Disabled By The BIOS

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 31 October 2023 at 05:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
The x86/cpu changes for the Linux 6.7 kernel have been merged and is highlighted by a small but useful change for propagating of the AMD SVM virtualization feature flag to /proc/cpuinfo.

On Intel systems when virtualization is enabled it can be easily checked via the CPU feature flags in /proc/cpuinfo. It's that way to for AMD SVM, but that when virtualization is disabled in the system BIOS, it's still shown the "svm" feature flag in the output. So for those looking at /proc/cpuinfo to determine the SVM state it hasn't necessarily been accurate -- same goes for programs/scripts checking on /proc/cpuinfo flags. But beginning with Linux 6.7, that has been fixed up.

cpuinfo output on AMD Zen 4 system


Moving forward the SVM feature flag will be properly cleared when SVM virtualization is disabled from the system BIOS. The same goes as well for the Zen-based Hygon systems. It's a small but useful change/fix for being able to easily and more readily determine if AMD SVM is actually ready for use.

That was the main change of the x86/cpu pull request that was pulled overnight to mainline.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Makes More Preparations For The AMD Instinct MI300A APUs
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD Releases HIP RT 2.1 For Radeon Ray-Tracing
9-Way AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Benchmarks On Linux 6.5 / Ubuntu 23.10
AXI 1-Wire Driver Is AMD's Latest Upstreaming Effort To The Linux Kernel
AMD Wants To Know If You'd Like Ryzen AI Support On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support