Dell & Lenovo Keyboard Quirks Addressed In Linux 6.7
First up, the Linux 6.7 kernel fixes an issue with the Dell Pro Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM5221W. With this keyboard and mouse pair that Dell sells for ~$50 USD, there's an issue on Linux where the devices keep reconnecting indefinitely. With a polling quirk added to the HID-quirks code, this indefinite reconnecting issue should now be resolved for the Dell KM5221W.
The other hardware oddity/quirk dealt with for HID in Linux 6.7 is a suspend/resume issue for Lenovo USB ThinkPad Compact keyboards. Lenovo's USB Compact Keyboard needs all settings re-sent on reset/resume to restore the keyboard configuration after a system suspend. Until now the ThinkPad USB Compact Keyboard could end up in an inconsistent state after Linux system suspend/resume where the middle-button scrolling could break and other oddities.
These keyboard (and mouse) oddities are now resolved in Linux 6.7 thanks to the HID pull along with various other routine driver work.