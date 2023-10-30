FSCRYPT In Linux 6.7 More Adaptable For Inline Encryption Hardware

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 October 2023 at 06:18 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Linux's FSCRYPT file-system encryption framework allows for native file encryption support on the likes of EXT4, F2FS, and UBIFS. FSCRYPT can make use of inline encryption hardware for accelerating the file-system encryption support and with the Linux 6.7 kernel will work for more scenarios.

Eric Biggers of Google today sent out the FSCRYPT updates for the Linux 6.7 merge window, which is just a handful of patches this round. Most significant with the new FSCRYPT patches is allowing the crypto data unit size to be configured. By now allowing the granularity of the file contents for encryption to be configured, it can be adapted to any constraints of the inline encryption hardware on capable systems.

To date the FSCRYPT crypto data unit size was just the file-system block size while moving forward it can be adjusted if necessary to match any thresholds of the inline encryption hardware.

Also notable with the FSCRYPT pull are some prerequisites for the ongoing work by Btrfs file-system developers for extent-based encryption support.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.6 Released With EEVDF, Shadow Stack & Performance Optimizations
Linux 6.7 Will Let You Enable/Disable 32-bit Programs Support At Boot-Time
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
The VKMS Display Driver Continues Evolving Nicely For Headless Linux Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
The Ongoing Work For Native Wine Wayland Support
Milk-V Oasis Sounds Like An Interesting RISC-V Board With 16 Cores, Up To 64GB LPDDR5
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS