Last Minute Linux 6.6 Fixes Address Nine "Unusable" Lenovo AMD Laptops

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 October 2023 at 01:20 PM EDT. 16 Comments
HARDWARE
Linux 6.6 is set to be released as stable this weekend unless Linus Torvalds has reservations and decides to extend the cycle by one week. In any case there are some last minute fixes heading in to fix-up nine different Lenovo laptops with AMD Ryzen SoCs to make the hardware more usable under Linux.

Red Hat engineer Hans de Goede sent out a single patch as the last of the platform-drivers-x86 work ahead of the Linux 6.6 stable release. The patch is extending the DMI quirks table for making nine Lenovo laptops behave properly during suspend/resume under Linux.

When suspending to idle and resuming on select Lenovo laptops with Mendocino APUs, there are multiple NVMe IOMMU page faults after which the system is unstable afterwards until being rebooted. This issue has been tracked in bug reports such as kernel bug 218024.

Lenovo laptop with Linux


The affected Lenovo laptop models include:

- LENOVO 82YT / V14 G4 AMN
- LENOVO 83GE / V14 G4 AMN
- LENOVO 82YU / V15 G4 AMN
- LENOVO 83CQ / V15 G4 AMN
- LENOVO 82VF / IdeaPad 1 14AMN7
- LENOVO 82VG / IdeaPad 1 15AMN7
- LENOVO 82X5 / IdeaPad 1 15AMN7
- LENOVO 82XN / IdeaPad Slim 3 14AMN8
- LENOVO 82XQ / IdeaPad Slim 3 15AMN8

These models all need the same s2idle bug quirk to workaround the NVMe s2idle suspend/resume errors.

Separately via the x86/urgent branch is another patch to improve the support for these laptops. Thomas Gleixner explained in that pending patch to skip probing when ACPI/MADT advertises PCAT compatibility:
"David and a few others reported that on certain newer systems some legacy interrupts fail to work correctly.

Debugging revealed that the BIOS of these systems leaves the legacy PIC in uninitialized state which makes the PIC detection fail and the kernel switches to a dummy implementation.

Unfortunately this fallback causes quite some code to fail as it depends on checks for the number of legacy PIC interrupts or the availability of the real PIC.

In theory there is no reason to use the PIC on any modern system when IO/APIC is available, but the dependencies on the related checks cannot be resolved trivially and on short notice. This needs lots of analysis and rework."

This takes care of an issue that multiple AMD Lenovo laptop keyboards do not work under Linux.

Hans de Goede wrote back in the platform-drivers-x86 fix pull:
"I decided to send this in at the last minute because together with "x86/i8259: Skip probing when ACPI/MADT advertises PCAT compatibility" which is pending in tip x86/urgent this fixes a whole group of 9 Lenovo AMD Mendocino Soc based laptop models from being unusable with Linux to them working fine with Linux."

So with the Lenovo laptop models mentioned above, Linux 6.6 should be playing nicely with the hardware while the patches should also work their way back-ported to existing stable kernel series too.
16 Comments
Related News
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
Milk-V Oasis Sounds Like An Interesting RISC-V Board With 16 Cores, Up To 64GB LPDDR5
TuxClocker 1.2 Released With AMD GPU Thermal Monitoring, CPU Governor Controls
Raptor Computing Developing New Secure BMC & New OpenPOWER ISA 3.1 Based Systems
Inspur WMI Platform Profile Driver Being Worked On For Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Wants To Know If You'd Like Ryzen AI Support On Linux
QLogic 10Gb "QLGE" Ethernet Driver Set To Be Removed From The Linux Kernel
COSMIC Desktop Rolls Out Lock/Login Screen, More Wayland Protocols
Geany 2.0 Lightweight IDE / Text Editor Released
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Firefox 119 Available With Improved Firefox View, Expanded PDF Editing
XWayland's Rootful Mode Is Becoming More Useful
Even Though It's Currently Slow, The Mesa NVIDIA "NVK" Vulkan Driver Has Been Making Good Progress