Linux 6.6 Etnaviv Driver Working On More NXP i.MX8MP Hardware
The Etnaviv enhancements for this next Linux kernel development cycle include supporting more NXP i.MX8MP IP cores, code clean-ups around runtime power management handling, and improved GPU hang handling.
Among the hardware additions around the NXP i.MX8MP are supporting the VIP8000 Nano r8002 and GC520 r5341 c204.
The full list of the Etnaviv DRM driver changes for Linux 6.6 can be found via this pull request to DRM-Next. The Linux 6.6 merge window will kick off around the end of August upon the release of the current Linux 6.5 kernel.