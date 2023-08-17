Linux 6.6 Etnaviv Driver Working On More NXP i.MX8MP Hardware

17 August 2023
The reverse-engineered Etnaviv DRM driver for providing open-source graphics support for Vivante graphics IP has prepared a new set of improvements for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel cycle.

The Etnaviv enhancements for this next Linux kernel development cycle include supporting more NXP i.MX8MP IP cores, code clean-ups around runtime power management handling, and improved GPU hang handling.

Among the hardware additions around the NXP i.MX8MP are supporting the VIP8000 Nano r8002 and GC520 r5341 c204.

The full list of the Etnaviv DRM driver changes for Linux 6.6 can be found via this pull request to DRM-Next. The Linux 6.6 merge window will kick off around the end of August upon the release of the current Linux 6.5 kernel.
