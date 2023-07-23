EEVDF Scheduler May Be Ready For Landing With Linux 6.6

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 July 2023 at 07:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Intel Linux engineer Peter Zijlstra's EEVDF CPU scheduler code to replace the existing Completely Fair Scheduler "CFS" code looks like it will attempt to land with the upcoming Linux 6.6 merge window.

For months now Zijlstra has been working on the Earliest Eligible Virtual Deadline First (EEVDF) scheduler as an approach based on a research paper from the late 90's. With his implementation, Peter has found this EEVDF scheduler to provide for nice latency reductions compared to CFS under different tasks and benchmarks.

Over the summer Peter has indicated that he's ready to begin landing the code and for Linux 6.6 it looks like that will happen.

This week the sched/eevdf branch was created on tip/tip.git. With it working its way to the TIP space, it's likely to then be submitted for the next merge window with Linux 6.6. The sched/eevdf code is in place with that branch plus dropping the old CFS code. Peter commented there, "EEVDF is a better defined scheduling policy, as a result it has less heuristics/tunables. There is no compelling reason to keep CFS around."

EEVDF


So with Linux 6.6 among other shiny new features will hopefully be EEVDF.
3 Comments
Related News
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Linux 6.5-rc2 Released With Some Early AMD Family 26 Bits, Fixing Up Some KCFI Assembly
Linux kCFI/FineIBT Weaknesses Addressed By Rewriting Some Assembly In C
Open-Source Graphics Driver Updates Begin Queuing For Linux 6.6
Google Posts Experimental Linux Code For "Device Memory TCP" - Network To/From Accelerator RAM
Linux 6.5-rc1 Released With Initial USB4 v2 Support, Cachestat, AMD RDNA3 Overclocking
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features
ASUS Will Take Over Intel's NUC Systems Line Moving Ahead
Linux kCFI/FineIBT Weaknesses Addressed By Rewriting Some Assembly In C
uutils 0.0.20 Improves GNU Coreutils Compatibility For This Rust-Written Replacement