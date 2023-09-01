Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.6 NFS Enables NFSv4.2 READ_PLUS Option By Default
The NFS client code for Linux 6.6 is enabling the READ_PLUS mode by default. Merged back in 2020 for Linux 5.10 was the NFSv4.2 READ_PLUS option. As explained back then, READ_PLUS is a variant of READ that supports efficiently transferring holes. In cases where READ_PLUS is supported by both the NFS client and server, this operation should always be used rather than READ. READ_PLUS should allow for better read performance when dealing with sparse files.
Now with Linux 6.6, the NFSv4.2 READ_PLUS feature is being enabled by default to provide for better performance.
The NFSv4.2 READ_PLUS operation by default landed with the nfs-for-6.6-1 merge. That batch of NFS updates also provides a number of bug fixes and code clean-ups. The main feature though is just that READ_PLUS by default for this set of Network File-System updates.