Linux 6.5-rc7 Released: Stable Linux 6.5 Expected Next Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 August 2023 at 09:17 AM EDT.
Linus Torvalds released the Linux 6.5-rc7 test kernel today, a few hours ahead of schedule.

With this week's kernel ugprade there is fixes and clean-ups to the AMD Inception/SRSO mitigation code. There is also a clean-up to the AMD Zen 1 divide-by-zero bug.

Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.5-rc7 announcement:
So it's Sunday afternoon, just not in the usual timezone where I do these releases, since I've been traveling.

But apart from the timezone difference, everything looks entirely normal. Drivers (GPU, networking and sound dominate - the usual suspects, in other words) and architecture fixes. The latter are mostly arm devicetree fixlets, but also some x86 cleanups and fallout from the embargo last week.

Not a huge amount of patches, and I really get the feeling that a lot of maintainers are on vacation. But I will be optimistic and also blame it all being quiet on things working fairly well.

So I think this will be the last rc unless something nasty comes up. Do keep testing,

So barring any last minute issues, Linux 6.5 stable should be out next Sunday and then onward with the Linux 6.6 kernel cycle's merge window.

Linux 6.5-rc7


See our Linux 6.5 feature overview for a look at all the changes and new capabilities with this next kernel version.
