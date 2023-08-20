Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5-rc7 Released: Stable Linux 6.5 Expected Next Week
With this week's kernel ugprade there is fixes and clean-ups to the AMD Inception/SRSO mitigation code. There is also a clean-up to the AMD Zen 1 divide-by-zero bug.
Linus Torvalds wrote in today's 6.5-rc7 announcement:
So it's Sunday afternoon, just not in the usual timezone where I do these releases, since I've been traveling.
But apart from the timezone difference, everything looks entirely normal. Drivers (GPU, networking and sound dominate - the usual suspects, in other words) and architecture fixes. The latter are mostly arm devicetree fixlets, but also some x86 cleanups and fallout from the embargo last week.
Not a huge amount of patches, and I really get the feeling that a lot of maintainers are on vacation. But I will be optimistic and also blame it all being quiet on things working fairly well.
So I think this will be the last rc unless something nasty comes up. Do keep testing,
So barring any last minute issues, Linux 6.5 stable should be out next Sunday and then onward with the Linux 6.6 kernel cycle's merge window.
See our Linux 6.5 feature overview for a look at all the changes and new capabilities with this next kernel version.