Linux 6.5-rc2 Released With Some Early AMD Family 26 Bits, Fixing Up Some KCFI Assembly
The newest weekly test version of the Linux 6.5 kernel is now available for evaluation and looking out for any bugs/regressions.
Back during the merge window numerous new features were added for Linux 6.5. Checkout that earlier Linux 6.5 feature overview from this past week if you haven't already. New to Linux 6.5-rc2 is also some AMD PMF platform driver additions for what appears to be Zen 5 (Family 26). Linux 6.5-rc2 also saw rewriting some Assembly code in C to deal with some KCFI/FineIBT weaknesses on recent kernel versions.
Linus Torvalds commented in the 6.5-rc2 announcement:
"No surprises here: this thing looks very normal. The patch stats are about 60% drivers, with networking and gpu drivers being the bulk of it, but there's a little bit of everything in there: nvme, pin control, x86 platform drivers, HID, etc etc.
Ignoring drivers, it's a mixed set of fixes all over: architectures (x86, powerpc, RISC-V, xtensa), some core networking (mainly netfilter), core kernel (tracing, scheduler), filesystems (erofs, smb client), and documentation and selftests."
Linux 6.5 stable should debut around the end of August. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more articles on the Linux 6.5 kernel testing and performance benchmarking.
