Linux 6.5-rc2 Released With Some Early AMD Family 26 Bits, Fixing Up Some KCFI Assembly

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 July 2023 at 07:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment

The newest weekly test version of the Linux 6.5 kernel is now available for evaluation and looking out for any bugs/regressions.Back during the merge window numerous new features were added for Linux 6.5 . Checkout that earlier Linux 6.5 feature overview from this past week if you haven't already. New to Linux 6.5-rc2 is also some AMD PMF platform driver additions for what appears to be Zen 5 (Family 26). Linux 6.5-rc2 also saw rewriting some Assembly code in C to deal with some KCFI/FineIBT weaknesses on recent kernel versions.

"No surprises here: this thing looks very normal. The patch stats are about 60% drivers, with networking and gpu drivers being the bulk of it, but there's a little bit of everything in there: nvme, pin control, x86 platform drivers, HID, etc etc.



Ignoring drivers, it's a mixed set of fixes all over: architectures (x86, powerpc, RISC-V, xtensa), some core networking (mainly netfilter), core kernel (tracing, scheduler), filesystems (erofs, smb client), and documentation and selftests."

Linus Torvalds commented in the 6.5-rc2 announcement Linux 6.5 stable should debut around the end of August. Stay tuned to Phoronix for more articles on the Linux 6.5 kernel testing and performance benchmarking.