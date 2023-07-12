Linux 6.5 Adds In Some Next-Gen CPU Enablement For AMD PMF (Zen 5)

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 July 2023 at 09:00 PM EDT.
AMD
Last week we began seeing AMD engineers post Linux patches for "Family 26" (1Ah) CPU enablement that is more than likely for Zen 5 processors. This week the AMD "1Ah" work has carried forward with new patches having been merged into the Linux 6.5 kernel.

Submitted today and subsequently merged into Linux 6.5 Git were x86 platform driver fixes. It was described as, "Here is the first round of fixes for platform-drivers-x86 for 6.5. Nothing special to report just various small fixes + hw-id additions."

But it's the hardware additions that make this pull request actually interesting. The AMD PMF and PMC drivers have added new ACPI IDs for AMDI0103 and AMDI000A. AMD PMF as a reminder is around the AMD Platform Management Framework supported since Linux 6.1 and found with Zen 4 and future AMD Ryzen laptop designs at least.

AMDI0103 and AMDI000A may not sound very exciting but when actually looking at the patches for adding those new AMD PCI IDs to the PMF/PMC drivers, both of those new ID additions correlate to an AMD PCI device ID that mentions... 1AH.


It's a trivial ID addition for the Linux 6.5 kernel but notable to see more AMD Family 26 (1Ah) work landing already.

It's a given on the AMD EPYC server side to find great out-of-the-box Linux support at launch just as there also is on the Intel side, while it's exciting to see more AMD Ryzen-related next-gen work landing early. Hopefully this will lead to a very nice at-launch experience for future AMD Zen 5 client systems on Linux.

Stay tuned to Phoronix for more reporting as further AMD Family 26 material is published and upstreamed.
2 Comments
