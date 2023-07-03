Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VFIO In Linux 6.5 Adds Support For The AMD CDX Bus
AMD engineers have contributed the "vfio_cdx" driver that is now found in Linux 6.5. The driver allows for querying MMIO regions for CDX devices and to mmap them as well as providing CDX device reset support.
Going back to last summer were AMD-Xilinx engineers working on Linux kernel enablement for the CDX bus. This bus is an interface between APUs and FPGAs:
AMD CDX support was upstreamed in Linux 6.4 and then other bits are ongoing like this now-merged support for VFIO with CDX devices.
The AMD CDX VFIO support was part of this pull along with dynamic MSI-X allocation support, enabling PCIe AtomicOp Completer capabilities, and various fixes.