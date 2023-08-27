Linux 6.5 Released With AMD P-State EPP Default, USB4 v2, MIDI 2.0 & More Hardware Bits

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 27 August 2023
LINUX KERNEL
While at the start of Linux 6.5 cycle Linus Torvalds was concerned this release "may be one of those releases that may drag out", in the end it is releasing today and right on schedule. Linux 6.5 was just published rather than going into overtime without any extra release candidate.

Linux 6.5 has many great features from the AMD P-State EPP driver default rather than ACPI CPUFreq for Zen 2 and newer supported AMD Ryzen systems, initial USB4 v2 enablement, initial MIDI 2.0 kernel driver work, more Intel hybrid CPU tuning, and a whole lot more. See the Linux 6.5 feature list to learn more about all of the great changes in this end of summer 2023 kernel debut.

Linux v6.5 tagged in Git


In this final week of Linux 6.5 development since 6.5-rc7 there was a performance regression fix and a variety of mostly small bug fixes. With nothing overly scaring coming up, Linus decided to go ahead and release Linux 6.5 stable.

Now it's onward to the Linux 6.6 cycle with many features to look out for with what will be an autumn 2023 kernel release. The timing now of the Linux 6.6 merge window for the next two weeks will mean that it runs through the US Labor Day holiday when a number of the kernel developers may be taking time off for holiday.
