Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 August 2023 at 06:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Barring any last minute problems from coming up, the Linux 6.5 kernel is expected to be released as stable tomorrow, 27 August. Here's a reminder about all of the great changes and new features with this next kernel version, which is especially heavy on exciting additions for Intel and AMD Linux users.

There is a lot in store for Linux 6.5, but then again it's that way with most kernel cycles... Among the most interesting changes I find with Linux 6.5 include:

- Defaulting to AMD P-State EPP rather than ACPI CPUFreq for AMD Ryzen Zen 2 and newer laptops/desktops that support ACPI CPPC. This is great and can mean performance / power efficiency wins.

- Ryzen 7000 series EDAC support.

- Enhanced load balancing for Intel Core hybrid CPUs between the mix of P and E cores.

- Various additions in beginning to prepare for future Intel Lunar Lake processors froun SoundWire ACE2.x support to various new PCI IDs added.

- AMD FreeSync Video support enabled by default.

- Radeon RX 7000 series overclocking support.

- Intel Variable Rate Refresh for eDP laptop panels.

- For Linux gamers there are various controller improvements like a NVIDIA SHIELD controller driver has been mainlined as well as rumble support working for more Microsoft Xbox controllers.

- Initial support for USB4 v2 and initial enablement for the Intel Barlow Ridge controller.

- Continued WiFi 7 enablement.

- More desktop motherboards enjoying working hardware sensor reporting.

- MIDI 2.0 driver support.

Those are just the main highlights for Linux 6.5 from my perspective... See the much longer Linux 6.5 extensive feature list to learn more about this imminent kernel release. I'll have more Linux 6.5 kernel benchmarks up soon as well.
