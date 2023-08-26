Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More
There is a lot in store for Linux 6.5, but then again it's that way with most kernel cycles... Among the most interesting changes I find with Linux 6.5 include:
- Defaulting to AMD P-State EPP rather than ACPI CPUFreq for AMD Ryzen Zen 2 and newer laptops/desktops that support ACPI CPPC. This is great and can mean performance / power efficiency wins.
- Ryzen 7000 series EDAC support.
- Enhanced load balancing for Intel Core hybrid CPUs between the mix of P and E cores.
- Various additions in beginning to prepare for future Intel Lunar Lake processors froun SoundWire ACE2.x support to various new PCI IDs added.
- AMD FreeSync Video support enabled by default.
- Radeon RX 7000 series overclocking support.
- Intel Variable Rate Refresh for eDP laptop panels.
- For Linux gamers there are various controller improvements like a NVIDIA SHIELD controller driver has been mainlined as well as rumble support working for more Microsoft Xbox controllers.
- Initial support for USB4 v2 and initial enablement for the Intel Barlow Ridge controller.
- Continued WiFi 7 enablement.
- More desktop motherboards enjoying working hardware sensor reporting.
- MIDI 2.0 driver support.
Those are just the main highlights for Linux 6.5 from my perspective... See the much longer Linux 6.5 extensive feature list to learn more about this imminent kernel release. I'll have more Linux 6.5 kernel benchmarks up soon as well.