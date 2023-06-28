Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Linux 6.5 Brings WiFi & Bluetooth Support For The MIPS Creator CI20
The MIPS Creator CI20 was an interesting board but ultimately didn't drive a renaissance into the MIPS architecture or stave off the growing wave of Arm SBCs. MIPS has since shifted focus to RISC-V while some hobbyists continue working with the CI20.
For the Linux 6.5 kernel, the MIPS architecture pull adds support for WiFi and Bluetooth on the CI20. The CI20 as a reminder features the Ingenic JZ4780 SoC with a 1.2GHz dual-core MIPS32 processor and PowerVR SGX540 graphics. The board had 1GB of RAM and 4GB of flash memory. It was interesting at the time for a sub-$100 price point, but in the eight years since launch is easily surpassed by much more interesting Arm or even RISC-V boards. The Creator CI20 supports 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.
In addition to the WiFi/Bluetooth for the Creator CI20, the MIPS pull for Linux 6.5 also adds mainline support for the TP-Link HC220 G5 v1 mesh WiFi system devices. Aside from those additions, the rest of the MIPS changes are mostly minor maintenance items for this new kernel.