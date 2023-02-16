Patches Posted For Enabling WiFi/Bluetooth With The Once Interesting MIPS Creator CI20

Show Your Support: Like all the content at Phoronix? Consider joining Phoronix Premium this Valentine's week ♥ for a discounted rate while enjoying ad-free articles, multi-page articles on a single page, access to the site's dark mode, and other benefits while helping this site continue operations. ♥

These days the MIPS architecture is dead but eight years ago when the Raspberry Pi, the PandaBoard, and other early Arm single board computers were enjoying the limelight, Imagination Technologies decided to release the Creator CI20 MIPS SBC. It's been years since hearing of the CI20 or dusting off my CI20, but a new patch series this week tries to get the mainline Linux kernel to enjoy working WiFi and Bluetooth for this MIPS single board computer.The MIPS Creator CI20 was released back in 2015 with an Ingenic JZ4780 SoC with 1.2GHz dual-core MIPS32 processor and PowerVR SGX540 graphics. The CI20 had 1GB of DDR3 system memory and 4GB of flash memory.

The CI20 didn't enjoy much success in the marketplace at least compared to the more popular Arm SBCs. The first CI20 I received was a dud but then an updated version of the CI20 ended up running much better though not exactly having high standards for a 1.2GHz dual-core MIPS32 CPU even in 2015.

"it is now possible to make the CI20 WiFi and Bluetooth setup do something reasonable.



This series adds #clock-cells to the jz4780 and fixes the device tree for the CI20. It contains two ugly workarounds since BL_WAKE and WL_WAKE can not be controlled as shutdown-gpios or device-wakeup-gpios by the drivers. We also update the power setup and sequencing and add a clock chain for the 32 kHz clock. Finally, we enable some required CONFIGs for the CI20.



Tested on CI20 with v6.2-rc6."