Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 May 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Due to Linus Torvalds traveling over this US Memorial Day weekend, he released Linux 6.4-rc4 about twelve hours ahead of schedule.

Linux 6.4 is coming along nicely and Torvalds characterized this week's release candidate as being a "fairly normal" release. He wrote in the 6.4-rc4 announcement:
"I'm traveling most of the day today, so the 6.4-rc4 release is tagged and pushed out a few hours earlier than usual.

Other than that timing change, things look fairly normal. The changes are all the usual suspects, with drivers, core networking, and arch updates being the bulk of it. The bpf selftests show up fairly clearly in the diffstat too, but most of that is code movement."

This week's kernel does contain a fix for Intel HT topology reporting on hybrid CPUs and working around an Alder Lake / Raptor Lake bug with INVLPG and PCID. That workaround is to currently disable Process Context Identifiers for those ADL/RPL CPUs.

Linux 6.4-rc4


There are many new features and changes with Linux 6.4 that should debut as stable in roughly one month's time.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Preps Hybrid SMP Fix To Avoid Upcoming Laptops Appearing As 11 Socket Monsters
Big Throughput Boost & Lower Latency With New Patch For Linux Checksum Function
Patch Posted For Formally Deprecating The SLAB Allocator
Linux 6.4-rc3 Released Following A Rather Smooth Week
Linux To Disable PCID For Intel Alder Lake & Raptor Lake Due To Issue With INVLPG
Linux Adding Leakshield Driver Support For Reporting Liquid Cooling System Leaks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Has A One-Liner To Help Speed Up Linux System Resume Time
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
Podman Desktop 1.0 Released As An Alternative To Docker Desktop
KDE Begins Laying The Groundwork For HDR Support, Wayland Color Management
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Arch Linux Completes Its Git Migration