Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
Linux 6.4 is coming along nicely and Torvalds characterized this week's release candidate as being a "fairly normal" release. He wrote in the 6.4-rc4 announcement:
"I'm traveling most of the day today, so the 6.4-rc4 release is tagged and pushed out a few hours earlier than usual.
Other than that timing change, things look fairly normal. The changes are all the usual suspects, with drivers, core networking, and arch updates being the bulk of it. The bpf selftests show up fairly clearly in the diffstat too, but most of that is code movement."
This week's kernel does contain a fix for Intel HT topology reporting on hybrid CPUs and working around an Alder Lake / Raptor Lake bug with INVLPG and PCID. That workaround is to currently disable Process Context Identifiers for those ADL/RPL CPUs.
There are many new features and changes with Linux 6.4 that should debut as stable in roughly one month's time.