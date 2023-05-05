LoongArch With Linux 6.4 Lands Optimizations, New Functionality

Written by Michael Larabel on 5 May 2023
Chinese tech company Loongson continues working on improving the upstream Linux kernel support for their MIPS-derived, RISC-V-inspired domestic CPU architecture. With the in-development Linux 6.4 kernel is another batch of optimizations and implementing more kernel functionality for the LoongArch CPU architecture.

LoongArch with Linux 6.4 brings optimized memory optimizations, which benefit memset / memcpy / memmoove handling. There is also optimized checksums and CRC32/CRC32C calculations.

The LoongArch back-traces are also now better for "humanization" consumption, providing kernel FPU functions, function error injection support, FTRACE with direct call support, and basic perf tools support.

LoongArch CPU


It's a nice mix of incremental improvements for LoongArch in Linux 6.4 especially the memory optimizations and basic perf tooling support.

The complete list of LoongArch feature patches for Linux 6.4 can be found via this pull request, which has already been merged ahead of the Linux 6.4-rc1 release this weekend.
