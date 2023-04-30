HID Updates Bring Apple Quirks, Nintendo Controller Rumble Turning Into Vibrator Fix

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 April 2023 at 06:28 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE
The HID subsystem updates were merged this week for the Linux 6.4 kernel that is now half-way through its merge window.

When it comes to Apple HID quirks with the new kernel, the ISO tilde key quirk is needed for Apple's Geyser 3 and Geyser 4 and later models (MacBook 2006 and various newer models). The issue is due to some Apple ISO keyboards have an issue with the backtick/tilde key is swapped with a less-than/greater-than key. So the Apple HID driver on Linux needs to workaround this but relies on per-product listings for setting the appropriate quirk.

Linux 6.4 also adds the "KEY_CAMERA_FOCUS" HID event to the hid-input driver. Xiaomi engineers authored that change due to their hardware needing this camera focus event HID event trigger.


This pull request also brings support for many Kye/Genius drawing tablets.


The HID Nintendo driver also saw some controller fixes with Linux 6.4. First is reducing the number of Bluetooth disconnects for Nintendo wireless controllers using this driver. The other fix is for an issue where Nintendo controllers could indefinitely rumble with earlier versions of the kernel/driver. That issue of rumbling getting stuck on indefinitely (effectively turning the controller into a vibrator) has now been resolved with the Linux 6.4 driver updates.

This HID pull also brings ambient color sensor support to the AMD SFH driver and various fixes.

More details on all of the HID feature changes for Linux 6.4 via this pull request.
