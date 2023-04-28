Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.4 Goes Ahead And Starts Removing Old PCMCIA Drivers
Greg Kroah-Hartman nominated the char PCMCIA drivers for removal as they are "buggy and receive only minimal care" along with the fact that other kernel developers are also in favor of removing most of the PCMCIA drivers completely.
The Omnikey Cardman 4000 driver, Omnikey Cardman 4040 driver, SCR24X Chip Card Interface driver, and SyncLink PC Card support are the drivers affected by this initial char removal in Linux 6.4. Separately via the USB subsystem is also removing PCMCIA/CardBus to USB drivers.
Expect more PCMCIA code to be removing over coming kernel cycles for drivers deemed broken or without any users remaining. Thanks to clearing out the old PCMCIA char code, the char/misc pull request for the Linux 6.4 merge window about breaks even at 11,014 insertions and 10982 deletions.
With the char pull request there are various driver updates and also the introduction of the AMD CDX subsystem. Learn more about AMD CDX within AMD CDX Bus Landing For Linux 6.4 To Interface Between APUs & FPGAs.