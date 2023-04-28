Linux 6.4 Goes Ahead And Starts Removing Old PCMCIA Drivers

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 April 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
As noted back in March, the plan with Linux 6.4 is to start removing old, unused and unmaintained PCMCIA drivers. As part of that process to begin dropping old PCMCIA/CardBus driver code from the kernel, all of the PCMCIA "char" drivers were on the chopping block. Linus Torvalds pulled in the char/misc changes this week for Linux 6.4 and indeed those drivers are now removed. Meanwhile this pull introduced the new AMD CDX subsystem.

Greg Kroah-Hartman nominated the char PCMCIA drivers for removal as they are "buggy and receive only minimal care" along with the fact that other kernel developers are also in favor of removing most of the PCMCIA drivers completely.

The Omnikey Cardman 4000 driver, Omnikey Cardman 4040 driver, SCR24X Chip Card Interface driver, and SyncLink PC Card support are the drivers affected by this initial char removal in Linux 6.4. Separately via the USB subsystem is also removing PCMCIA/CardBus to USB drivers.

Char PCMCIA code removed


Expect more PCMCIA code to be removing over coming kernel cycles for drivers deemed broken or without any users remaining. Thanks to clearing out the old PCMCIA char code, the char/misc pull request for the Linux 6.4 merge window about breaks even at 11,014 insertions and 10982 deletions.

With the char pull request there are various driver updates and also the introduction of the AMD CDX subsystem. Learn more about AMD CDX within AMD CDX Bus Landing For Linux 6.4 To Interface Between APUs & FPGAs.
1 Comment
Related News
Matrox Announces LUMA Graphics Cards Powered By Intel Arc Graphics
100+ More ASUS Motherboards Enabled For Sensor Monitoring With Linux 6.4
Lenovo Yoga Laptops Getting Tablet Mode Switch Driver With Linux 6.4
10 Years Later, Linux Getting A Touchscreen Driver For A Once Popular Tablet
Qualcomm QAIC Accelerator Driver Coming With Linux 6.4
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Linux 6.3 Released With More Meteor Lake Enablement, Zen 4 Auto IBRS & Much More
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Linux 6.3 Features Have A Lot For AMD & Intel, Steam Deck, ASUS Motherboards & More
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated