Linux 6.3.9 Released With Fix For Nasty Nouveau Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 June 2023 at 03:08 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
For those making use of the current Linux 6.3 stable series, Linux 6.3.9 is out today and it's particularly important if you make use of the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel graphics driver.

There's been the use-after-free issue within the Nouveau DRM driver on Linux 6.3 that's been particularly pressing as it corrupts kernel memory and could lead to unexpected system behavior or worse would be possible data corruption and not to mention theoretically at least being a security issue.

Last week the issue was figured out after the bug report had been open the past month. The fix then in turn landed in this past weekend's Linux 6.4-rc7 release.


That fix by Red Hat's David Airlie has now been back-ported to the Linux 6.3 stable series with Linux 6.3.9. So if you make use of this open-source NVIDIA driver, go forth and update.

Along with this fix are many other fixes making up Linux 6.3.9. Also released today were Linux 6.1.35, 5.15.118, 5.10.185, 5.4.248, 4.19.287, and 4.14.319 as the long-term support (LTS) kernel updates.
