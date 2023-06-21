Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.3.9 Released With Fix For Nasty Nouveau Issue
There's been the use-after-free issue within the Nouveau DRM driver on Linux 6.3 that's been particularly pressing as it corrupts kernel memory and could lead to unexpected system behavior or worse would be possible data corruption and not to mention theoretically at least being a security issue.
Last week the issue was figured out after the bug report had been open the past month. The fix then in turn landed in this past weekend's Linux 6.4-rc7 release.
That fix by Red Hat's David Airlie has now been back-ported to the Linux 6.3 stable series with Linux 6.3.9. So if you make use of this open-source NVIDIA driver, go forth and update.
Along with this fix are many other fixes making up Linux 6.3.9. Also released today were Linux 6.1.35, 5.15.118, 5.10.185, 5.4.248, 4.19.287, and 4.14.319 as the long-term support (LTS) kernel updates.