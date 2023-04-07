Linux 6.3-rc7 Released - Hoping For A Calm Week Ahead

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 April 2023 at 06:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux 6.3-rc7 was just released and if the next week remains calm, it would mean that Linux 6.3 is shipping next weekend.

Linus Torvalds just announced Linux 6.3-rc7. In the release announcement he commented:
"Really not a lot in here, although there's a late cgroup cpuset fix that is a bit more involved than maybe I'd have liked at this point. But hey, even that isn't exactly huge.

Apart from the cgroup thing, it's all pretty normal, with mainly driver updates (gpu and networking leading the pack as usual, but there's block fixes and minor noise elsewhere too), with some arch updates, some selftests, and some packaging fixes.

Let's hope we have just one more calm week, and we'll have had a nice uneventful release cycle. Knock wood,"

There's also a fix for a scheduler imbalancing issue that landed today. This week's release candidate also includes an Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics card HDMI audio fix.

Linux 6.3-rc7


If all goes well Linux 6.3 will be released next Sunday rather than going to a 6.3-rc8 state. See the Linux 6.3 feature overview for a look at all the changes to be found in this spring 2023 kernel release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Fix On The Way For A Scheduler Imbalance Overflow Issue
Reworked x86_64 Parallel Boot Support Posted For The Linux Kernel
An Early Look At Linux 6.4 Features: AMD CDX, AMD GAM, Intel LAM, Apple M2 & More
Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter
Rust Support Is Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel's V4L2/Media Subsystem
HP WMI Driver To Expose More Sensors Under Linux For Business-Class Systems
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Fedora 38 Being Released Next Tuesday
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache