Linux 6.3-rc7 Released - Hoping For A Calm Week Ahead
Linux 6.3-rc7 was just released and if the next week remains calm, it would mean that Linux 6.3 is shipping next weekend.
Linus Torvalds just announced Linux 6.3-rc7. In the release announcement he commented:
"Really not a lot in here, although there's a late cgroup cpuset fix that is a bit more involved than maybe I'd have liked at this point. But hey, even that isn't exactly huge.
Apart from the cgroup thing, it's all pretty normal, with mainly driver updates (gpu and networking leading the pack as usual, but there's block fixes and minor noise elsewhere too), with some arch updates, some selftests, and some packaging fixes.
Let's hope we have just one more calm week, and we'll have had a nice uneventful release cycle. Knock wood,"
There's also a fix for a scheduler imbalancing issue that landed today. This week's release candidate also includes an Intel DG2/Alchemist graphics card HDMI audio fix.
If all goes well Linux 6.3 will be released next Sunday rather than going to a 6.3-rc8 state. See the Linux 6.3 feature overview for a look at all the changes to be found in this spring 2023 kernel release.
