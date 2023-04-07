Linux Fix On The Way For A Scheduler Imbalance Overflow Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 April 2023 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Sent in this morning for Linux 6.3 is a Linux CPU scheduler fix to deal with an imbalancing issue that's been present in the mainline kernel since a scheduler rework that landed back in late 2019.

Vincent Guittot of Linaro sent in the fix to deal with an imbalance overflow issue. Vincent explained, "When local group is fully busy but its average load is above system load, computing the imbalance will overflow and local group is not the best target for pulling this load."

Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs


The issue has been present in the mainline kernel since October 2019. While the fix is from a Linaro engineer, the issue was uncovered on an Intel Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids server. A mailing list post further outlines this issue due to the integer overflow bug:
"The algorithm is designed to pull some tasks from the busiest group to the local group. But when both groups are or will become overloaded, the algorithm doesn't want to push the local group above the average load of the sched domain. However, in some cases, the calculation of imbalance can be wrong, causing meaningless migration and even amplifying the imbalance."

The fix was sent in this morning as a sched/urgent pull ahead of the Linux 6.3-rc7 kernel being released later today. The fix is to not try pulling any tasks away from the local group if it is more loaded than the average system load. Once picked up by mainline it should in turn be back-ported to recent stable Linux kernel versions as well.
1 Comment
Related News
Reworked x86_64 Parallel Boot Support Posted For The Linux Kernel
An Early Look At Linux 6.4 Features: AMD CDX, AMD GAM, Intel LAM, Apple M2 & More
Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter
Rust Support Is Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel's V4L2/Media Subsystem
HP WMI Driver To Expose More Sensors Under Linux For Business-Class Systems
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD openSIL Detailed For Advancing Open-Source System Firmware
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
CoreCtrl Now Available In Debian & Ubuntu 23.04 For Managing Your System
Mesa 23.0.2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Improved Btrfs Scrub Code Readied For Linux 6.4, ~10% Faster
Nginx 1.24 Released With TLSv1.3 Protocol Enabled By Default
Linux Patches Confirm Intel Meteor Lake Having An L4 Cache
Linux 6.3-rc6 Released For Easter