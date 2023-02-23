Intel TPMI Driver Merged As Part Of x86 Platform Driver Updates For Linux 6.3
The x86 platform driver updates were merged this week into the Linux 6.3 kernel and include the initial Intel TPMI integration along with several other driver changes.
Highlights of the platform-drivers-x86 changes for Linux 6.3 include:
- The Intel TPMI Linux driver has been merged. The Intel TPMI code is for the Topology Aware Register and PM Capsule Interface. Intel TPMI is intended to be flexible, extendable, and PCIe-enumerable MMIO interface for power management features. Those features are currently focused around Intel Speed Select Technology (SST), Running-Average Power Limiting (RAPL), and Intel Uncore frequency scaling. This x86 platform drivers pull has the initial Intel TPMI enumeration driver and Intel VSEC integration while look for this code to be expanded upon moving forward.
- The AMD Power Management Controller (PMC) driver has improvements to help in debugging suspend-to-idle (s2idle) issues.
- Introduced back during the Linux 6.2 cycle is the Dell DDV WMI driver for the "Dell Data Vault" to expose various sensors found on newer Dell consumer systems. With Linux 6.3 the Dell-DDV driver has added HWMON integration for hardware monitoring to expose fan and thermal sensor values via the hardware monitoring paths.
- The INT3472 driver that is the power controller for the Intel "SkyCam" devices on Skylake and newer platforms has better handling of the privacy LED support. The Intel IPU6 out-of-tree driver with Alder Lake laptops has also begun making use of the INT3472 driver code.
- Various improvements to the Microsoft Surface laptop hardware support.
- The Intel Speed Select tool has added a quirk for Emerald Rapids processors along with other fixes for that utility that is distributed as part of the Linux source tree.
The full list of x86 platform driver changes for the Linux 6.3 cycle can be found via this pull request.
