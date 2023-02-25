RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 25 February 2023 at 02:55 PM EST. Add A Comment
RISC-V
The RISC-V architecture updates were merged this Saturday for the Linux 6.3 merge window.

On the RISC-V front for Linux 6.3 it's not as exciting as some of the other recent kernel cycles, but there still a few a few items to note this round. First up, RISC-V with Linux 6.3 has improved its extension detection and alternative patching infrastructure for dealing with non spec compliant extensions. There is also some performance and code size improvements for dealing with ftrace and the Zicbom extension no longer depends upon having proper compiler toolchain support. Zicbom as a reminder is the RISC-V ISA extension for Cache Block Management Operations.


The other new code for RISC-V in Linux 6.3 is having Zbb-optimized string routines. RISC-V's Zbb extension is the basic bit manipulation extension, one of four current "BitManip" specifications. For RISC-V platforms with the Zbb extension (and building Linux 6.3+ with the new RISCV_ISA_ZBB Kconfig option), this kernel work allows for faster string functions. Zbb-optimized implementations of strcmp, strlen, and strncmp are currently implemented. The patch adding this support hadn't provided any reference benchmarks for how much faster the RISC-V Zbb optimized functions are expected to be over the generic functions.

The full list of RISC-V feature changes for Linux 6.3 via this pull request that was merged to mainline earlier today.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft .NET Runtime Lands Initial Code For RISC-V Support
Linux Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization "KASLR" For RISC-V
RISC-V Linux Patches Start On "zisslpcfi" Support For Control-Flow Integrity
RISC-V Hibernation Support / Suspend-To-Disk Nears The Linux Kernel
RISC-V Adds Support For Persistent Memory Devices In Linux 6.2
LibreOffice Enables RISC-V 64-bit Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs
Linux 6.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Promoted, Open-Source NVIDIA RTX 30
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default