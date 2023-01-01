Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.2-rc2 Released Following The Holiday Slowdown
Torvalds commented in the release announcement that due to the year-end holidays at first he was contemplating not even doing a new RC this week, but there was an uptick toward the end of the week with many fixes beginning to land. He wrote in the 6.2-rc2 announcement:
So the week started so slow due to the holidays that I thought I might not have any reason to do an rc2 at all, but by the end of the week I did end up getting a smattering of pull requests, so here we are. It's tiny, even smaller than usual for an rc2, and honestly, I'd expect that trend to continue for rc3. A lot of people are still off for another week on a well-deserved winter holiday, and so I suspect things will continue to be fairly quiet.
Anyway, last week saw mainly some nvme fixes, some i915 drm work, and some kvm fixes (and kvm testing fixes).
In addition to some Intel DRM driver fixes landing today for newer hardware platforms, Linux 6.2-rc2 also incorporates an s0ix idle change for AMD Ryzen 6000 series laptops and newer to hopefully yield a better suspend-to-idle experience overall and less dealing with adding to a device quirk list.
More Linux 6.2 kernel benchmarks coming up on Phoronix in the days ahead. See last week's Linux 6.2 feature overview for more details on this first major kernel release of 2023 that will be out as stable in February.