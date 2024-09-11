Torvalds Inclined To Release Linux 6.11 This Coming Sunday

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 September 2024 at 05:57 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
With this past weekend's release of Linux 6.11-rc7, the kernel changes for the week were larger than prior RCs and Torvalds was a bit hesitant on releasing v6.11 this coming Sunday due to the upcoming that takes place next week in Vienna, Austria. But after a bit of time and feedback from other kernel developers, Torvalds is now more inclined to release Linux 6.11 this coming Sunday rather than dragging it out for an extra week.

Delaying Linux 6.11 by an additional week would allow the kernel more time to settle and avoid having to manage the Linux 6.12 merge window during the travels to/from Austria for the Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit for Torvalds and other kernel developers. But as there is already a number of pull requests submitted ahead of the formal v6.12 opening and other pull requests expected this week, it's looking like kernel maintainers are ready to move on with the next kernel cycle.

Linus Torvalds commented Tuesday afternoon on these latest feelings:
"Small update: I already have seven pull requests in my queue, and two additional maintainers that have said they'll be sending in theirs before travel.

So I'm planning on just releasing next Sunday (obviously assuming no show-stopper issues popping up), and then I'll have to deal with the merge window starting while on the road."

Yesterday's Patch Tuesday didn't bring any new security surprises for the kernel and barring anything major coming up this week, Linux 6.11 thus should be out on Sunday, 15 September with all the nice Linux 6.11 features.
4 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.12 Kernel To Add New Features For Intel & AMD Systems, Many Other Changes Too
Latest "sched/rt" Commits Point To PREEMPT_RT Potentially Being Ready For Linux 6.12
Linux 6.11-rc7 Released: Linux 6.11 Stable Possibly Next Sunday
Updated Patches Allow Compiling The Linux Kernel From Within macOS
Linux Very Close To Enabling Real-Time "PREEMPT_RT" Support
getrandom() vDSO Coming To More Architectures With Linux 6.12
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Again Operated At A Loss During 2023
Linux Very Close To Enabling Real-Time "PREEMPT_RT" Support
Redox OS Unlocks Faster VM Performance, "Slightly Faster" Than Linux In Some Benchmarks
Raspberry Pi Showcases Rust On The RP2350 Microcontroller
Even NVIDIA Has Jumped Big On The Open-Source OpenBMC Train
Debian Developers Figuring Out Plan For Removing More Unmaintained Packages
AMD Reveals Latest Plans For Open-Source openSIL With Replacing AGESA, Zen 6 Milestone
Android 15 Released To The Android Open-Source Project