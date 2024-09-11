Torvalds Inclined To Release Linux 6.11 This Coming Sunday
With this past weekend's release of Linux 6.11-rc7, the kernel changes for the week were larger than prior RCs and Torvalds was a bit hesitant on releasing v6.11 this coming Sunday due to the upcoming that takes place next week in Vienna, Austria. But after a bit of time and feedback from other kernel developers, Torvalds is now more inclined to release Linux 6.11 this coming Sunday rather than dragging it out for an extra week.
Delaying Linux 6.11 by an additional week would allow the kernel more time to settle and avoid having to manage the Linux 6.12 merge window during the travels to/from Austria for the Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit for Torvalds and other kernel developers. But as there is already a number of pull requests submitted ahead of the formal v6.12 opening and other pull requests expected this week, it's looking like kernel maintainers are ready to move on with the next kernel cycle.
Linus Torvalds commented Tuesday afternoon on these latest feelings:
"Small update: I already have seven pull requests in my queue, and two additional maintainers that have said they'll be sending in theirs before travel.
So I'm planning on just releasing next Sunday (obviously assuming no show-stopper issues popping up), and then I'll have to deal with the merge window starting while on the road."
Yesterday's Patch Tuesday didn't bring any new security surprises for the kernel and barring anything major coming up this week, Linux 6.11 thus should be out on Sunday, 15 September with all the nice Linux 6.11 features.
