LoongArch Enables More Kernel Features With Linux 6.11
The LoongArch highlights for Linux 6.11 amount to:
1, Define __ARCH_WANT_NEW_STAT in unistd.h;
2, Always enumerate MADT and setup logical-physical CPU mapping;
3, Add irq_work support via self IPIs;
4, Add RANDOMIZE_KSTACK_OFFSET support;
5, Add ARCH_HAS_PTE_DEVMAP support;
6, Add ARCH_HAS_DEBUG_VM_PGTABLE support;
7, Add writecombine support for DMW-based ioremap();
8, Add architectural preparation for CPUFreq;
9, Add ACPI standard hardware register based S3 support;
10, Add support for relocating the kernel with RELR relocation;
11, Some bug fixes and other small changes.
That goes along with their recent CPUFreq driver enablement for Loongson 3, the ACPI hardware register based S3 support is useful, and supporting kernel features like randomizing the kernel stack offset are great to see now wired up for this additional CPU architecture.
More details on the LoongArch changes for Linux 6.11 via this pull request that is now in mainline Git.