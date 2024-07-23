LoongArch Enables More Kernel Features With Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 July 2024 at 06:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
The LoongArch CPU architecture changes were submitted and subsequently merged on Monday for the ongoing Linux 6.11 merge window. With the new kernel these Chinese processors support more kernel features for this MIPS-derived and RISC-V-inspired architecture.

The LoongArch highlights for Linux 6.11 amount to:
1, Define __ARCH_WANT_NEW_STAT in unistd.h;
2, Always enumerate MADT and setup logical-physical CPU mapping;
3, Add irq_work support via self IPIs;
4, Add RANDOMIZE_KSTACK_OFFSET support;
5, Add ARCH_HAS_PTE_DEVMAP support;
6, Add ARCH_HAS_DEBUG_VM_PGTABLE support;
7, Add writecombine support for DMW-based ioremap();
8, Add architectural preparation for CPUFreq;
9, Add ACPI standard hardware register based S3 support;
10, Add support for relocating the kernel with RELR relocation;
11, Some bug fixes and other small changes.

That goes along with their recent CPUFreq driver enablement for Loongson 3, the ACPI hardware register based S3 support is useful, and supporting kernel features like randomizing the kernel stack offset are great to see now wired up for this additional CPU architecture.

Loongson CPU


More details on the LoongArch changes for Linux 6.11 via this pull request that is now in mainline Git.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Xe2/Battlemage & AMD RDNA4 Lead The Graphics Driver Changes In Linux 6.11
Linux 6.11 Begins Upstreaming Support For KEBA CP500 System FPGA
Kalray Updates Patches For Their Linux Kernel Port To The KV3-1 "Coolidge" SoC
USB & Thunderbolt Improvements Land In Linux 6.11
New Linux Patches Enable The Snapdragon X1 Elite Powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
Linux 6.11 MIPS Upstreams Realtek RTL9302C & Mobileye EyeQ6H Chips
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
EXT4 Has A Very Nice Performance Optimization For Linux 6.11
Linus Torvalds Begins The Linux 6.11 Merge Window By Merging Some Of His Own Code
Microsoft's WSL 2.3.11 Brings "Hundreds Of New Kernel Modules" & New Features
NVIDIA Promotes Their Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Support
Linux Patch To Disable The Snapdragon X Elite "X1E80100" GPU By Default
Rust Safety Standard Proposed For The Linux Kernel
New "SCALE" Software Allows Natively Compiling CUDA Apps For AMD GPUs
AMD Unified AI Software Stack Has The Potential To Be A Very Big Deal