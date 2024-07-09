Loongson 3 CPUFreq Linux Driver Being Worked On For Better Power/Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 July 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
While Loongson's LoongArch processors have been supported under Linux from the start, there remain some missing/late elements still being pursued by Loongson engineers for better upstream support. One of the areas being worked on recently is a proper CPUFreq driver for Loongson 3 series processors for CPU frequency scaling for better performance and power management.

Posted for review last month are patches implementing a basic Longson-3 CPUFreq driver for dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS). The scaling of frequency and voltage is being handled by the CPU's system management controller and requires the proper microcode in place for support. But not all Loongson-3 CPU models support this dynamic functionality with some models being limited to running at a statically set frequency / single performance state.

Loongson 3 illustration


The driver in its initial form also doesn't handle automatic frequency scaling yet but is an addition to be made in the future. But at least for now the SMC can be interacted with and the target frequency can be manually set along with other basic functionality.
1 Comment
Related News
ASUS EC Sensors Linux Driver Adding Support For The ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI
More HID BPF Functionality & New Drivers For Linux 6.11
Linux Seeing Improved Support For The Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS ARM Laptop After Five Years
Linux 6.11 To Upstream Support For Mobileye EyeQ 6H SoC
Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Board
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Powered ASUS Vivobook S15 Laptop Seeing Linux Patches
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Unconvinced By getrandom() In The vDSO
Meta Sees ~5% Performance Gains To Optimizing The Linux Kernel With BOLT
Microsoft's WSL2 Transitions To Linux 6.6 LTS Kernel
Linux's DRM Panic "Screen of Death" Sees Patches For QR Code Error Messages
RegreSSHion: Remote Code Execution Vulnerability In OpenSSH Server
Linux Looking To Make 5-Level Paging Support Unconditional For x86_64 Kernel Builds
The Linux Kernel Matures To Having A Minimum Rust Toolchain Version
Linux 6.11 To Offer More Fine-Tuned Control Over Swappiness