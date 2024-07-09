Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Loongson 3 CPUFreq Linux Driver Being Worked On For Better Power/Performance
Posted for review last month are patches implementing a basic Longson-3 CPUFreq driver for dynamic voltage and frequency scaling (DVFS). The scaling of frequency and voltage is being handled by the CPU's system management controller and requires the proper microcode in place for support. But not all Loongson-3 CPU models support this dynamic functionality with some models being limited to running at a statically set frequency / single performance state.
The driver in its initial form also doesn't handle automatic frequency scaling yet but is an addition to be made in the future. But at least for now the SMC can be interacted with and the target frequency can be manually set along with other basic functionality.