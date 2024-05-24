Linux 6.10 Adds Support For The Machenike G5 Pro Controller
Following the HID changes last week that brought Steam Deck IMU and ASUS ROG Ally support along with other Human Interface Device additions, on Thursday the input subsystem updates were submitted for this new kernel. The Machenike G5 Pro gaming controller is now supported along with other input additions.
The Machenike G5 Pro is a wired and Bluetooth gamepad controller that retails for around $60 USD. With Linux 6.10 this Machenike G5 Pro Controller is supported by way of the common XPad driver.
Input updates in Linux 6.10 also add FocalTech FT5452 and FT8719 touchscreen support to the edt-ft5x06 driver and Qualcomm has added a new SPMI vibrator to the pm8xxx-vibrator driver.
There are also various bug fixes and other input subsystem work as outlined in this pull request.
Add A Comment