We Need Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.1 Picks Up Some Improvements For Pressure Stall Information (PSI)
Linux's Pressure Stall Information (PSI) is used for quantifying CPU, memory, and I/O contention under load when the system is starved for resources. Linux's PSI helps to analyze resource issues with this aggregated real-time information and particularly comes into play around out-of-memory kills.
With Linux 6.1 there is now support for turning the Pressure Stall Information on or off at a per-cgroup level. This per-cgroup control around PSI information is useful since this accounting can add some extra overhead to workloads and thus can be selectively disabled where desired. This interface is exposed via cgroup.pressure via sysfs for enabling/disabling cgroup PSI accounting.
The other notable change with the PSI updates for Linux 6.1 are some performance optimizations. Developers have found a 4~9% speed-up under a scheduler micro-benchmark with the latest PSI code changes.
The list of sched/psi patches for the Linux 6.1 merge window can be found via this now honored pull request.