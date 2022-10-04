Btrfs Brings Some Great Performance Improvements With Linux 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 October 2022 at 07:30 AM EDT. 13 Comments
I always love pull requests that start off with "there's a bunch of performance improvements..." as is the case with the new Btrfs feature pull for Linux 6.1.

Btrfs with Linux 6.1 brings async buffered writes fpr a possible ~2x or more throughput improvement.


The Btrfs async buffered writes and with IO_uring is quite promising.


There is also a significant FIEMAP speed improvement. There is a change to the algorithm for how extents are enumerated and "leads to orders of magnitude speed boost".

There is also improved inode logging that can lead to around a 25% throughput improvement and with a maximum latency lower by about 21% with Dbench, improved buffer I/O, and a variety of other smaller performance improvements.

Plus there is initial fs-verity support in the Btrfs send code, more effective memory use in the Btrfs scrub code, various fixes, and other improvements.

Basically, lots of great improvements for Btrfs with Linux 6.1, especially in the performance department. See the complete list of Btrfs patches for Linux 6.1 via this pull request.
