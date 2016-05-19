Linux 6.0.2, 5.19.16 & Other Point Releases Arrive For Fixing WiFi Stack Vulnerabilities
This morning's batch of Linux kernel point releases to existing stable series is worth upgrading to given the important security fixes.
Published this week were a set of 5 CVEs around security vulnerabilities in the Linux WiFi stack that can be exploited over-the-air with malicious packets. Linux 6.1 Git saw fixes merged the same day while now those security fixes have been worked out to the relevant stable series point releases.
Greg Kroah-Hartman issued new point releases today for the Linux LTS kernel releases and the supported stable series, all which have these important WiFi security fixes.
The new versions today are Linux 6.0.2, Linux 5.19.16, Linux 5.15.74, Linux 5.10.148, and Linux 5.4.218.
