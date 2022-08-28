Linux 6.0-rc3 Released In Marking 31 Years Since Linus Torvalds Announced It
Linus Torvalds just released the third weekly release candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.0 kernel.
Linux 6.0 will be releasing in early October and is packing many exciting improvements as noted in the Linux 6.0 feature overview. There is a lot of work on new AMD and Intel product support, a variety of other support additions,
This past week marked 31 years since Linus Torvalds announced his start of the Linux kernel. He commented in the 6.0-rc3 announcement:
So as some people already noticed, last week was an anniversary week - 31 years since the original Linux development announcement. How time flies.
But this is not that kind of historic email - it's just the regular weekly RC release announcement, and things look pretty normal. We've got various fixes all over the tree, in all the usual places: drivers (networking, fbdev, drm), architectures (a bit of everythinig: x86, loongarch, arm64, parisc, s390 and RISC-V), filesystems (mostly btrfs and cifs, minor things elsewhere), and core kernel code (networking, vm, vfs and cgroup).
And some tooling support (perf and selftests).
We've got a few known issues brewing, but nothing that looks all that scary. Knock wood.
The list of Linux 6.0-rc3 patches can be found via the kernel mailing list.
