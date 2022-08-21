Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
Linus Torvalds has just released Linux 6.0-rc2 as the newest weekly test candidate for this next major kernel series.
Linux 6.0 is working its way toward release around early October and will boast many hardware support additions, new kernel innovations, and other exciting changes.
Linux 6.0 should be out in early October.
Being a week past the merge window closure, Linux 6.0-rc2 is heavy on various fixes that come from developers and users trying out the test kernel. Aside from the fixes that landed this week, also being pulled for 6.0-rc2 were NTFS3 file-system driver updates.
Linus Torvalds wrote of 6.0-rc2 in the release announcement:
Nothing particularly interesting here, rc2 tends to be fairly calm with people taking a breather and not yet having found a lot of bugs.
The most noticeable fix in here is likely the virtio reverts that fixed the problem people had with running tests on the google cloud VMs, which was the "pending issue" that we had noticed just as the merge window was closing. And it's noticeable - and notable - mainly because that problem then kept people from running some of the automated tests and thus finding other issues.
But obviously there's a lot of other things in here too, as per the appended shortlog. The diffs are somewhat dominated by the amd gpu fixes - they missed the "drm fixes" pull during the merge window, so there were a bunch of fixes pending on that side. But there's some network driver fixes, some filesystem fixes (btrfs and a late ntfs3 half-fixes-half-updates pull), and the usual set of architecture fixes and other core code (mainly networking).
Stay tuned for more Linux 6.0 kernel benchmarking on Phoronix.
