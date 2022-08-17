NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 17 August 2022 at 06:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
NTFS3 as the modern Linux kernel read/write file-system driver for NTFS that was open-sourced by Paragon Software is seeing some late code refactoring and fixes for Linux 6.0.

The Linux 6.0 merge window ended this past weekend with the 6.0-rc1 release. There weren't any NTFS3 driver changes submitted during that two week period where new feature code is generally introduced and other non-strictly-bug-fixing work. Today the NTFS3 maintainer Konstantin Komarov of Paragon Software did submit a batch of NTFS3 fixes and code refactoring... days past the merge window closure.

At least it was sent out just a few days late compared to little NTFS3 maintenance earlier in the year. The pull request included fixing some logic errors, fixing some xfstests problems, and also removing/refactoring of some code.

With the pull being late and not being strictly bug fixes, I was curious to see how Linus Torvalds would react to this late NTFS3 work. He commented:
This really should have come in during the merge window.

Yes, there are clearly several fixes in here, but at least that FALLOC_FL_INSERT_RANGE is clearly new development. And a lot of it looks like just refactoring and cleanup, and again that is something that should come in during the merge window.

But since this all affects only ntfs3, and I consider that still fairly solidly experimental, I'll let it slide. But please keep this in mind for next time - new work (whether cleanups or actual new code) during the merge window, and obvious fixes afterwards.

So at least these few NTFS3 changes are still being pulled in for Linux 6.0 to improve this open-source read/write kernel driver for Microsoft's NTFS file-system.
Add A Comment
Related News
F2FS Low-Memory Mode, Atomic Write Improvements For Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 Brings NFSD Improvements For Courteous Server, Greater Cache Scalability
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement
XFS Scalability Improvement, Other File-System Enhancements Land In Linux 6.0
Btrfs With Linux 6.0: Send Protocol v2, ~3x Boost For Direct Read Performance
IO_uring To Ring In Some Awesome Improvements With Linux 6.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes