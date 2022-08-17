NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
NTFS3 as the modern Linux kernel read/write file-system driver for NTFS that was open-sourced by Paragon Software is seeing some late code refactoring and fixes for Linux 6.0.
The Linux 6.0 merge window ended this past weekend with the 6.0-rc1 release. There weren't any NTFS3 driver changes submitted during that two week period where new feature code is generally introduced and other non-strictly-bug-fixing work. Today the NTFS3 maintainer Konstantin Komarov of Paragon Software did submit a batch of NTFS3 fixes and code refactoring... days past the merge window closure.
At least it was sent out just a few days late compared to little NTFS3 maintenance earlier in the year. The pull request included fixing some logic errors, fixing some xfstests problems, and also removing/refactoring of some code.
With the pull being late and not being strictly bug fixes, I was curious to see how Linus Torvalds would react to this late NTFS3 work. He commented:
This really should have come in during the merge window.
Yes, there are clearly several fixes in here, but at least that FALLOC_FL_INSERT_RANGE is clearly new development. And a lot of it looks like just refactoring and cleanup, and again that is something that should come in during the merge window.
But since this all affects only ntfs3, and I consider that still fairly solidly experimental, I'll let it slide. But please keep this in mind for next time - new work (whether cleanups or actual new code) during the merge window, and obvious fixes afterwards.
So at least these few NTFS3 changes are still being pulled in for Linux 6.0 to improve this open-source read/write kernel driver for Microsoft's NTFS file-system.
