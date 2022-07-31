More ASUS Motherboard Sensors & Other Hardware Monitoring Improvements For Linux 5.20

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 July 2022 at 06:44 AM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Ahead of the Linux 5.19 stable kernel being launched later today, a few pull requests have already begun queuing for the Linux 5.20 merge window. Among those early pulls are the hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates.

HWMON subsystem maintainer Guenter Roeck has already sent in the feature pull request of updates targeting Linux 5.20.

This pull includes the previously reported work on more ASUS motherboards having working sensor support on this next kernel version. Several newer Intel and AMD ASUS motherboards can now enjoy working motherboard/chipset/CPU/VRM temperature reporting as well as fan speeds, water cooling data, CPU current, and CPU core voltage reporting. This is thanks to the ongoing work in the recent ASUS-EC-Sensors Linux driver. These improvements and new board coverage is coming thanks to the open-source community, unfortunately, with no contributions from ASUS directly. The ASUS STRIX Z690-A D4, ROG ZENITH II EXTREME, and MAXIMUS XI HERO are among the newly-supported boards with the complete list of ASUS-EC-Sensor driver coverage noted in the aforelinked article.

The NCT775 sensor driver also adds support for the ASUS TUF GAMING B550 PLUS WiFi II motherboard.

The Linux LM90 driver that is for the digital temperature sensor of the same name as well as various other chipsets has seen a substantial rewrite. The LM90 driver supports various LMxx, ADM1032, ADT74xx, MAX66xx, and W83Lxxxx chipsets among others. With Linux 5.20 there is a big rewrite to the LM90 driver to support several additional chipsets and improving support for existing hardware.


Nearly each Linux kernel release expands sensor reading support for more desktop motherboards.


Also new to the HWMON area in Linux 5.20 is the Aquacomputer driver now supporting the Quadro fan controller for those interested in that enthusiast/gamer-minded fan controller out of Germany.

The Dell-SMM driver meanwhile has added support for the Dell G5 5590 and Dell XPS 13 7390 systems. The full list of HWMON changes for v5.20 can be found via this pull request.
3 Comments
Related News
OpenRazer 3.4 Released With Support For Newer Razer Devices On Linux
Aquacomputer Quadro Fan Controller Support Coming With Linux 5.20
Raptor Launches Arctic Tern As An Open-Source BMC Solution
More ASUS Motherboards Will Have Working Sensor Support With Linux 5.20
Raptor Computing To Launch "Arctic Tern" As An FPGA-Based Soft BMC
TUXEDO Computers Announces Water-Cooled Linux Laptop Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel