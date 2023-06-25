Libreboot 20230625 Released With A Few More Old Systems Added
Libreboot as the downstream of Coreboot focused on providing fully open-source system firmware without binary blobs has been quite active recently. There have been several new systems added recently, introducing support for shipping ROMs without CPU microcode included, and other changes. This latest wor has culminated into the Libreboot 20230625 release.
New motherboards supported by Libreboot 20230625 include the one found within the HP EliteBook 2570p laptop, an old Intel Sandy Bridge era device. The HP 8300 USDT desktop is also supported for that "ultra slim" small form factor PC supporting Sandy Bridge and Ivy Bridge era processors.
If wanting to go even more retro than Sandy Bridge, the Gigabyte GA-G41M-ES2L motherboard support was re-introduced for that old G41 + ICH7 platform supporting various Intel Core 2 LGA-775 processors.
This Libreboot release also ships with the no-microcode ROMs options, the build system has seen a lot of work, and various other changes in place.
Libreboot continues to mostly support older hardware platforms due to its focus on software freedom and trying to avoid Intel FSP and AMD AGESA blobs, etc. More details on this weekend's Libreboot update via Libreboot.org.
