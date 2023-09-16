Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LWJGL 3.3.3 Released With Updated Bindings, GraalVM Native Image Support
LWJGL 3.3.3 primarily is about shipping updated bindings for various APIs. LWJGL 3.3.3 switches to supporting newer versions of FreeType, Harfbuzz, liburing for IO_uring, OpenAL, OpenCL, OpenGL, OpenXR, OpenVR, Opus, Vulkan, Zstd, and other popular libraries/APIs.
Also significant with LWJGL 3.3.3 is now being compatible with Oracle's GraalVM Native Image format.This release for Linux users is also notable in that its OpenGL code now supports the use of the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (libglvnd) as is commonly used these days among modern Linux distributions. Rounding out this update are also various bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on LWJGL 3.3.3 via GitHub and LWJGL.org for its main project site.