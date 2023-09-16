LWJGL 3.3.3 Released With Updated Bindings, GraalVM Native Image Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 September 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
Version 3.3.3 of the Lightweight Java Game Library (LWJGL) is now available for this Java library that makes it easy to utilize native APIs from OpenGL and Vulkan to OpenCL compute and other OS APIs within Java's confines. LWJGL is used for Java games and can also be used with other Java software looking for rich API support particularly around GPU integration.

LWJGL 3.3.3 primarily is about shipping updated bindings for various APIs. LWJGL 3.3.3 switches to supporting newer versions of FreeType, Harfbuzz, liburing for IO_uring, OpenAL, OpenCL, OpenGL, OpenXR, OpenVR, Opus, Vulkan, Zstd, and other popular libraries/APIs.

Also significant with LWJGL 3.3.3 is now being compatible with Oracle's GraalVM Native Image format.This release for Linux users is also notable in that its OpenGL code now supports the use of the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library (libglvnd) as is commonly used these days among modern Linux distributions. Rounding out this update are also various bug fixes.

lwjgl logo


Downloads and more details on LWJGL 3.3.3 via GitHub and LWJGL.org for its main project site.
